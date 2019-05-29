TDP will play constructive Opposition role, says Naidu

After the humiliating drubbing in the general elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that his party would play the role of a “constructive Ópposition” in the State. The Telugu Desam Party would also give “ample time” to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to implement its election manifesto and promises made as a run-up to the general elections, he said.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a meeting organised in connection with TDP founder president N.T. Rama Rao birth anniversary celebrations here on Tuesday.

During his a brief pep-talk to enthuse the cadres, Mr. Naidu suggested that the party workers draw inspiration form TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao, who was never disheartened and dispirited though he faced defeat in the elections.

Instead, he worked with a rejuvenated spirit and sprang back to power.

“We can bring the glory to the party again if we all work with dedication,” he said.

‘No comment on EVMs’

The TDP supremo, sticking to his guns, did not utter a word about the electronic voting machines (EVMs) though his party colleagues and workers expressed their views on the efficacy of the voting machines. Immediately after the poll results were out on May 23, Mr. Naidu tweeted, “I will not comment on the EVMs right now.”

Mr. Naidu, however, listened to the views of party workers on the party’s failure with rapt attention.

The party now needs to analyse the reasons for the defeat and take corrective measures to all levels.

“Don’t get discouraged with the defeat. I stood by you for the last three and a half decades, and I continue to do it. For me, the party is first, the family is next. Every worker should try to rebuild and strength the party,” he said.

Meeting expectations

The TDP leader suggested that the leaders and workers give some time to the ruling party to implement its promises.

The TDP has to be a constructive Opposition, he said. In the same breath, Mr. Naidu said, “Let us not forget that nearly 40% of the voters voted for the Telugu Desam . We need to meet their expectations.”

TDP workers such as Poorna Chandrika and Sridhar were in no mood to take responsibility for the defeat. The drubbing was solely due to the leaders.

“Neither was it not the EVMs that failed. But, our leaders,” Ms. Chandrika said.

Time for introspection

TDP senior leaders Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao, Yanamala Ramarkrishnudu, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Kaluva Srinivasulu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Galla Aruna Kumari and others stressed the need to introspect and chalk out plans to strengthen the party.

TDP MP-elect Galla Jayadev, TDP Guntur president Anjaneyulu and others spoke.

Mr. Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari was present on the occasion.