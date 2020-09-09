TDP will pay YSRCP leaders back with interest: Lokesh

‘Over 36 party leaders implicated in various cases’

We will pay the YSRCP leaders back with interest for “attacking and harassing” the party rank and file, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has said.

Over 36 TDP leaders, who included former Ministers and MLAs, were implicated in various cases, Mr. Lokesh alleged after calling on party leader Kollu Ravindra at his residence here on Wednesday.

The YSRCP could not prove a single corruption charge against the TDP leaders even 18 months after coming to power, he said.

Condemning the YSRCP’s “atrocious acts and political victimisation,” he said false cases were being foisted against those raising their voice against the ruling party. Mr. Ravindra, K. Atchannaidu, and J.C. Prabhakar Reddy were victims of such acts, Mr. Lokesh alleged.

Daring Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues to prove the allegations being levelled against the TDP term, Mr. Lokesh said there was clear evidence to prove the corruption charges against 40 ruling party MLAs in the housing programme.