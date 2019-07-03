TDP will not keep quiet if attacks on cadres continue, says Naidu

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the more the YSRCP tries to suppress our cadres, the more they will bounce back with new vigour.

“The party will stand by the cadres, and not keep quite if attacks on them and their properties continue,” Mr. Naidu said on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu arrived at Ramakuppam mandal headquarters by road from Bengaluru airport in the morning on a two-day “thanks-giving visit” to his native Kuppam Assembly constituency.

He was given a rousing reception by the cadres when he arrived at the venue to address the public, in front of the local police station.

‘Don’t be disheartened’

The former Chief Minister said it was the responsibility of the TDP to protect each and every worker. “None should get disheartened. As you (YSRCP) have already won, there is no necessity for you to resort to attacks us,” he said.

Terming the TDP as an “institution and a system,” Mr. Naidu said, during the last four decades, he had seen a number of struggles.

“We will do our job, and you should do your job,” he said.

“Following attacks by the YSRCP men on the TDP cadres, special teams are sent to all the 13 districts to protect their morale,” he said.

‘I was never vindictive’

“After the murder of six party workers in the State, I am going to visit their houses and tour all the districts,” he said, announcing ₹5 lakh financial assistance to each victim’s family.

Mr. Naidu claimed that during his tenure, he had never resorted to vengeful or vindictive politics.

He sought the cadres to stay away from litigations.

“The TDP rule had always focused on development of all regions, and employment generation by bringing several industries to the State. The YSRCP government has promised a number of things to the people, and the leadership should focus on fulfilling the same,” he said.

Addressing the public at Shantipuram mandal headquarters, Mr. Naidu asked the government to give priority to completing the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti project and bringing water to the Kuppam region.

“During our tenure, though the project reached near completion, it got stalled due to minor works,” he said.

For the the last three decades, people of Kuppam had stood by me and gave me a roaring victory, Mr. Naidu said.

“I will never forget your gesture and I will continue to be with you,” he said.

Heated argument

Tension gripped Shantipuram late on Monday night when YSRCP cadres and TDP men got into heated arguments, after the former reportedly pulled down the flexies and banners erected to welcome Mr. Naidu.

TDP MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu resorted to a protest on the main road, leading to a traffic jam. Police personnel from Kuppam rushed to the spot, and pacified both the parties. However, no complaint was lodged.

Mr. Naidu is slated to visit Kuppam and Gudupalle mandals on Wednesday. TDP district president Pulavarti Nani, former Rajya Sabha MP Durga Ramakrishna and local leaders were present.