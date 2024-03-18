TDP will not go for debt for implementing welfare schemes: Lokesh

March 18, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said it was his party’s policy to implement welfare programmes with State revenue rather than relying on debt, while reiterating that the State has ‘‘regressed by 30 years under the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s destructive rule’‘.

Participating in a ‘Breakfast with Lokesh’ programme at Mid Valley City (an upscale gated community) situated at Atmakur in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Monday, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP has devised a comprehensive plan for the development of Andhra Pradesh with due emphasis on welfare and development. He also stressed the need for educated individuals to enter politics.

Further, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP was committed to ‘centralising the capital’ while ‘decentralising development’.

The stalled projects in Amaravati would be resumed after the ascent of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to power, he said and criticised the YSR Congress Party government for ‘‘trampling freedom of expression and insulting women’‘.