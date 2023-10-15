TDP will mobilise farmers on Krishna water dispute, says Kalava Srinivasulu

October 15, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Kalava Srinivasulu alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was not taking the fight for the rights of Andhra Pradesh for the sharing of Krishna waters seriously and that it would prove detrimental to the interests of the farmers of the State.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasulu said that if the State government fails to address the Krishna water dispute effectively, the TDP would organise a series of protests and directly mobilise farmers to protect the State from the water crisis.

Fearing threat to the life of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Mr. Srinivasulu said that it was unfortunate that the State government was playing havoc with Naidu’s life by ignoring his health condition. “If anything happens to Chandrababu Naidu in jail, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held responsible,” he said, appealing to the public to unitedly fight the atrocious regime of the YSRCP government.