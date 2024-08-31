GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP will induct YSRCP leaders having good character: CM 

Published - August 31, 2024 04:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the MPs and MLCs who resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and to their posts will be inducted in the TDP depending on their character.

The TDP will let in only those disgruntled YSRCP leaders whose entry will not cause any trouble, he observed. 

In a brief chat with mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Naidu said leaders who could not adjust in the YSRCP due to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attitude were obviously looking to the ruling party for reviving their fortunes, but the TDP would be cautious in taking them onboard. 

Mr. Naidu further said the police officers who allegedly implicated the Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani in a false case would not be spared.

As far as the incident that took place in the Gudlavalleru engineering college, he said no cameras were found as alleged, but the police investigation would continue to allay apprehensions and punish the culprits if the mischief had indeed happened.

In the same vein, Mr. Naidu told the students and parents to be alert to such incidents so that the perpetrators of any crime could be brought to book.

