TDP will implement Kerala model to check price rise if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

February 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has said that party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has plans to implement the Kerala model of reducing the prices of fuel and essential commodities in Andhra Pradesh if the party is voted to power.

Addressing women groups at Tavanampalle near here on the ninth day of his ‘Yuva Galam’ walkathon on February 4 (Saturday), Mr. Lokesh said that the Kerala government had mooted a ₹2,000-crore action plan to give bail the people out from the price rise. “The prices of fuel in Andhra Pradesh are ₹10 higher when compared to that in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This has led to a spiralling effect on the process of all essential commodities,” he said.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to reduce the number of ration cards and the number of beneficiaries from various welfare schemes.

He faulted the ‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme. “It was Chandrababu Naidu who had introduced direct reimbursement of fees to educational institutions, and the same was followed by other Chief Ministers such as Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. The Vidya Deevena scheme has become a burden on the parents and the managements of institutes as well,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that growing employment and poverty in the Rayalaseema region were forcing the youth to migrate to other States. “Around 17,000 families of a panchayat in Palamaner mandal have migrated to Karnataka,” he said, attributing it to the lack of industries in the region. “Industries are moving out of the State under the YSRCP rule,” he said.

Referring to the CBI inquiry into Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Mr. Lokesh said that the suspicion was zeroing in on the family members of the Chief Minister. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to ensure justice to his cousin sister Suneetha (Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter),” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Lokesh spoke at Tumbukuppam village in Bangarupalem mandal. He accused the Chief Minister of betraying the Backward Classes.

The Yuva Galam covered 100 km after entering the Puthalapattu Assembly constituency on Friday night. The local leaders unveiled a plaque on this occasion.