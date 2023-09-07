HamberMenu
TDP will continue its fight against YSRCP’s ‘misrule’ in A.P. despite threats and cases: MLC Anuradha

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vengeful attitude is evident from the ‘attacks’ on Yuva Galam padayatra and the police hauling up TDP volunteers instead of the real culprits, says MLC Anuradha

September 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Attacks on the BCs, SCs and minorities have peaked in the last more than four years, alleges P. Anuradha.

Attacks on the BCs, SCs and minorities have peaked in the last more than four years, alleges P. Anuradha.

Telugu Desam Party MLC P. Anuradha has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vengeful attitude is evident from the attacks on party national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, for which the TDP volunteers, instead of actual culprits, are being hauled up by the police.

Addressing the media at the TDP office, near Mangalagiri, on September 7 (Thursday), Ms. Anuradha said the “atrocious rule of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy” was exemplified by the attacks on judiciary, the State Election Commission and Chairman of the Legislative Council, among others.

Attacks on the BCs, SCs and minorities peaked in the last more than four years, she alleged.

Ms. Anuradha expressed regret that constant efforts were being made to obstruct Mr. Lokesh’s walkathon, whereas the TDP government had been so magnanimous in providing security for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra when the latter was the Leader of the Opposition, notwithstanding the fact that he was facing several criminal cases and had even spent 16 months in jail.

During Mr. Lokesh’s campaign, the police were picking up volunteers, some of whom were disabled, and instilling fear in them by foisting false cases. This was highly objectionable. Nevertheless, the TDP would continue its fight against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “undemocratic rule,” undaunted by attacks and cases being registered at the behest of the ruling party leaders, she said.

