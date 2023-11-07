ADVERTISEMENT

TDP will comeback to power with support of backward classes, says former MLA Gowthu Sireesha

November 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Gowthu Sireesha of Palasa on Tuesday said that the party would come back to power with the support of backward classes (BCs), scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) in 2024 elections as they were completely ignored by ruling YSRCP’s administration in the last four-and-a-half years; however, they have been benefitted greatly by the TSP rule, she claimed.

She formally launched the ‘Praja Chaitnya Yatra’ led by the Telugu Shakti President B.V. Ram in Palasa ande also released the Telugu Veera Levera poster campaign aimed at informing the Telugu people about their rights and responsibilities.

She said that the Yatra would help TDP in highlighting the injustice meted out to BCs and other sections under the YSRCP. Mr. Ram said that YSRCP had no right to take up ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ as the economic condition of the backward classes had actually deteriorated with the policies of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US