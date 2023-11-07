HamberMenu
TDP will comeback to power with support of backward classes, says former MLA Gowthu Sireesha

November 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Gowthu Sireesha of Palasa on Tuesday said that the party would come back to power with the support of backward classes (BCs), scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) in 2024 elections as they were completely ignored by ruling YSRCP’s administration in the last four-and-a-half years; however, they have been benefitted greatly by the TSP rule, she claimed.

She formally launched the ‘Praja Chaitnya Yatra’ led by the Telugu Shakti President B.V. Ram in Palasa ande also released the Telugu Veera Levera poster campaign aimed at informing the Telugu people about their rights and responsibilities.

She said that the Yatra would help TDP in highlighting the injustice meted out to BCs and other sections under the YSRCP. Mr. Ram said that YSRCP had no right to take up ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ as the economic condition of the backward classes had actually deteriorated with the policies of the government.

