TDP will become a piece of history by 2024: Vijaya Sai

YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has launched a stinging attack on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and said the TDP will become a piece of history after the end of elections in the year 2024.

Addressing mediapersons at the party central office in Tadepalli, Mr. Vijaya Sai said Mr. Naidu had suffered an ignominious defeat in his home turf Kuppam, as the YSRCP swept the municipal polls.

“Now that Mr. Naidu has lost in his home turf and his son has lost in Mangalagiri, it’s time Mr. Naidu shifted to Hyderabad and lived there as an NRI. This elections marked the end of Mr. Naidu’s political career,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai.

Mr. Vijaya Sai said the YSRCP had won 628 of the 638 ZPTCs and 8,215 out of 9,583 MPTCs and wrested all municipalities except Darsi in Prakasam district.

“The results have proved that voters in urban and rural areas are with the YSRCP. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ensured welfare of every section of people during the last two-and-a-half years. People have voted in spite of malicious propaganda by some sections of media,’’ said Mr. Vijaya Sai.

The MP demanded that the courts should take cognisance of comments made by Nara Lokesh that he could get bail within 48 hours. He said that Lokesh should be charged under the Contempt Act.

“Mr. Naidu is anxious that his son is not able to take up the mantle of leading the party. Leave alone the party, his son was not able to win assembly seat by himself. If Mr. Jagan had exceeded his father in ensuring public welfare, Lokesh has got a name for ditching his father,’’ he added.