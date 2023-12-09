TDP will attract more companies to Kakinada SEZ in Andhra Pradesh and create employment for locals, says Nara Lokesh  

December 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PITHAPURAM (KAKINADA)

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday assured that the TDP would attract more companies to the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) to guarantee more employment opportunities for those who parted with their land for the SEZ on the Kakinada coast.

Mr. Lokesh resumed the Yuvagalam padayatra here on Saturday after a four-day halt due to cyclone Michaung.

In the Pithapuram Assembly segment, the locals have alleged lack of employment opportunities in the KSEZ. In recent years, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised 70% employment opportunities for the locals in the KSEZ.

Mr. Lokesh has said, “The TDP will strive to attract more investment and companies to the KSEZ and create more employment opportunities for the locals”.

On complaints received from the fish hatcheries on the threat of marine pollution from the activities in the KSEZ, Mr. Lokesh has said, “Alternative ways would be explored to address the pollution and marine pollution in the KSEZ if the TDP is voted to power in 2024”. A few hundred fish hatcheries are located within the KSEZ area along the coastline of Kakinada district.

In the Tuni Assembly constituency, Mr. Lokesh has promised to withdraw the G.O. 217 if the TDP was voted to power in 2024. The G.O. was issued by the State government to conduct auctions of fish tanks belonging to fishermen cooperative societies “We will offer subsidy on fishing boats and nets to the fisherfolk. The families next to the fishermen, who died during the marine fishing, were paid ₹5 lakh as compensation during the TDP ruling,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh has alleged that the Chief Minister did not meet the bereaved families of the fisherfolk who died during fishing in the sea. Mr. Lokesh has dared the YSRCP leaders for a debate on welfare to the Backward Classes during the TDP ruling in the State.

