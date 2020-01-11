TDP will approach court on ‘misuse of Sec. 144’: Uma

Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday said that the YSRCP government was misusing Section 144 and Section 30 to trample on the fundamental rights of the people of the State.

The TDP would fight it out in the court of law, Mr. Rao told the media here.

Referring to the observation made by Judge of the Supreme Court Justice N.V. Ramana that governments had been found misusing Section 144 to curb freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution, the TDP leader said that Mr. Justice Ramana had clearly mentioned that the Section could be imposed only under dire situations, or else the victims could approach the court of law.

Mr. Rao came down heavily on the police personnel for allegedly locking up the Vedika Kalyana Mandapam near Benz Circle, the office of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti’s Joint Action Committee (JAC), and reminded that the JAC was representing over 50 organisations, which included all political parties.

IAS officers cautioned

The TDP leader alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team were now preparing the ground for repealing the CRDA Act, and warned the IAS officers against “blindly signing on the secret GOs.”

Mr. Rao reminded the IAS officers of the case of Y. Srilakshmi, who had been arrested due to her alleged involvement in the Obulapuram Mining Company case.

Mr. Rao said that the protests would continue until the government conceded to their demand to retain the capital in Amaravati.