TDP will accord top priority to industrialisation if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

July 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NELLORE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will accord top priority to industrialisation of Andhra Pradesh if it is voted to power in the 2024 Assembly elections, its national general secretary N. Lokesh has said.

Addressing a public meeting at Kondapuram village in Udayagiri Assembly segment on the 154th day of the Yuva Galam padayatra on July 12 (Wednesday), Mr. Lokesh said it was unfortunate that the State witnessed flight of industries during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

He recalled the efforts made by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, a “visionary,” to bring global industries to Andhra Pradesh, both before and after bifurcation.

The backward Udayagiri constituency would witness starting of new industries as and when the TDP came to power, he promised.

“I take responsibility to create new job opportunities for the youth both in public and private sectors,” he said, adding unemployed youth would also be provided an allowance of ₹3,000.

During the TDP government, 72 new industries were established in the State, leading to creation of 32,000 jobs, he said, adding not even a single new industry was added in Nellore district, which gave all the 10 Assembly seats to the YSRCP.

He promised to bring back the past glory to the aquaculture sector as the shrimp farmers struggled to compete with their counterparts overseas due to cut in subsidies and increase in power tariffs by the YSRCP government.

He had a dig at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the latter’s visit to Delhi was only to get relief in a plethora of court cases against him and his associates, including in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The ruling YSRCP had to its credit only introduction of new brands of liquor, he sarcastically said, adding that the YSRCP was leaving no stone to ensure that they were not named in the charge-sheet in the Delhi liquor scam.

Dialysis centre promised

Mr. Lokesh also promised dialysis centre in Udayagiri to ensure relief for patients suffering from renal diseases.

Suspended YSRCP MLAs Mekapatti Chandrasekara Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy joined the walkathon, and vowed to strengthen the TDP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekara Reddy, the YSRCP MLA from Udayagiri, explained to the people the way the party MLAs with self-esteem were “humiliated” by the YSRCP.

“Now that I have been suspended, I am ready to join the TDP as and when directed by Mr. Naidu and shoulder the responsibility to make him the Chief Minister,” the three-time MLA said.