TDP will accord top priority to check price rise of essential commodities, says Lokesh

July 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised to accord a top priority to check the price rise of essential commodities, saying that the people are now clueless on how to eke out a living in the wake of heavy taxes on all commodities.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanigiri town as part of his ‘Yuva Galam‘ padayatra on July 20 (Thursday), Mr. Lokesh said that the prices of petrol and diesel were very high in Andhra Pradesh when compared to other States.

“All sections of people are suffering owing to the skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, thanks to cascading effect of the high prices of fuel,” he said.

The prices of tomato and green chilli have gone beyond ₹100 per kg. “Many households are forced to switch to cooking with firewood as the LPG cylinder price has gone past ₹1,100, he said after resuming his 160th day of walkathon from Sankarvaram village.

‘’Going by the trend, the YSRCP government will tax even the air we breath,” he quipped.

‘’There is no end to woes of people, thanks to multiple hikes in power tariff,” said Mr. Lokesh, adding that the TDP would stand by the farmers from arid Prakasam district who grow crops with water from deep borewells.

He promised remunerative prices for farm produce including sweet lime and completion of the Veligonda project, which has suffered cost and time overruns, on a war-footing if the TDP was voted to power.

He promised upgradation of the dialysis centres as more and more people were suffering from kidney disease because of high fluoride content in drinking water.

“The State has not benefitted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s frequent visits to New Delhi by special flights as they were made to get relief in court cases filed against him and his party MPs including Y.S. Avinash Reddy. The YSRCP is making desperate attempts to escape the Enforcement Directorate probe into the Delhi liquor scam,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.