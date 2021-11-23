TDP welcomes repeal of three-capital Act

Visakhapatnam

23 November 2021 01:31 IST

‘We are not against decentralisation and wish for development of all regions’

The move to repeal the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, is laudable, even though wisdom has dawned on the government late, said Rajamahendravaram (Rural) MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Monday. Reacting to the decision of the government, he said, “However, nothing can be taken for granted and we have to wait and watch the scene, as it unfolds,” he said.

Former TDP MLA Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said it should be viewed as “the victory of people and farmers”.

Advertising

Advertising

As a party, the TDP has always been committed to Amaravati, as the sole capital of the State, but it is also for decentralised model of development, added Mr. Chowdary. “We are not against decentralisation and wish for development of all regions. But the capital should not be trifurcated,” he said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement in the Assembly that according to the plans of the former Chief Minister ₹1 lakh crore would be required for development of the capital at Amaravati at ₹2 crore per acre for the 50,000 acres and wondering from where the funds could be sourced, Mr. Chowdary questioned the Chief Minister as to what had happened to the debt of ₹3 lakh crore incurred by the government during the past two-and-half years.

Welcoming the decision to repeal the Three Capital and Decentralised Act, The Left party leaders said that the Chief Minister has left some ambiguity and it will be more clear in the coming days. “The Chief Minister has left a window for doubts, when he said that a fresh bill will be introduced. What will the contents of that bill, is to be seen. We were always against the idea of three capitals, as it was not a feasible option. Moreover, the development of Visakhapatnam does not hinge on whether it will be made the sole capital or executive capital. This is a blessed city and it has grown on its own merit and will grow further,” said CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy.

CPI(M) leader Ch. Narasinga Rao said, that even the YSRCP leaders had welcomed the decision earlier when Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had notified Amaravati as the capital. But they went back on their words after coming to power. “It appears that they had taken the decision, as they anticipate an adverse verdict in the court. It is better to repeal the Act than lose face in the court,” he said.

Moreover, development has hit a standstill. It is better that they now focus on some real development, including completing the works pending in Amaravati and make the buildings that are on the verge of completion operational, he added.