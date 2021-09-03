TDP wants Education Minister to resign

ONGOLE

03 September 2021 00:28 IST

‘Continuation in his post while facing charges in DA case will set a bad precedent’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded the resignation of Education Minister A. Suresh in the wake of the Supreme Court staying the Telangana High Court’s order, quashing the first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Minister and his wife T.N. Vijayalakshmi in a disproportionate asset case.

“Now, the Minister should step down or should be dropped from the Cabinet by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the apex court recently allowed the CBI to go ahead with the investigation into the DA case,” TDP MLA from Prakasam district Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy said.

The TDP leaders including Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, former MLA B.N. Vijaykumar and Yerragondapalem party in-charge G. Erickson Babu said continuation of Mr. Suresh as Education Minister would set a ‘bad precedent’ as he and his wife, a civil servant, were facing charges of owing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Alleging corruption in the implementation of the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme in the government schools, the TDP leaders wanted the Chief Minister to order a CB-CID probe into the allegations.

Advertising

Advertising

The wall collapse at a government school at Rajupalem village near Markapur last month was an example of the poor condition of several State-run schools, they said.

“The Minister , has not paid adequate attention to the problems of the people in his constituency,” they charged.