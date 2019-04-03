TDP vows to make Rajam a smart town

Telugu Desam Party vowed to bring back the past glory for industrial town Rajam and other parts of the constituency while alleging that its development was neglected by YSRCP which won from the seat in 2014 elections. The TDP vowed to make Rajam as a smart town within a couple of years if it was voted back to power. Former Minister and Rajam TDP MLA candidate Kondru Murali Mohan promised to ensure household tap connections, underground drainage system, laying of new roads in Rajam and surrounding areas.

Along with former Union Minister and Vizianagaram MP candidate P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, he campaigned in various villages, including Modugulapaeta of Santakaviti mandal, on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Murali said that Rajam constituency had progressed significantly with the works taken up with ₹500 crore when he was the Minister during the Congress regime.

“We will strive hard for establishment of new industries to generate more employment opportunities for locals. Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu had also agreed to do so and he made a promise during his recent election campaign in Rajam,” he added.

He alleged that local MLA Kambala Jogulu failed to meet expectations of people in the last five years under the guise of non-cooperation from the government. “The local MLA’s initiative always plays a key role in the development of the constituency. He failed to submit concrete proposals for the sanctioning of funds,” he added.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi said that he had spent huge amounts under MP Local Area Development funds for the creation of infrastructure in schools and colleges. Both Mr. Murali and Mr. Ashok hoped that the TDP would sweep the elections both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts apart from other places of the State.

They said that there was a positive wave in villages with the effective implementation of welfare schemes. “People, who were benefited with pensions, NTR housing, Pasupu-Kumkuma and other schemes, were keen to vote for the TDP. So, we are expecting huge swing in favour of TDP in all the constituencies,” they added.