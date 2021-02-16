TDP using steel plant issue for political benefit, alleges Amarnath

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath alleged that at a time when all the political parties and various unions are fighting against the Centre’s proposal for privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its members are using the issue for political benefit.
Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party here on Tuesday, he said that after the privatisation issue came to light, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting ideas to revive the VSP. But Mr. Naidu, who claims himself to have over 40 years of experience in politics, instead of coming up with steps on how to deal with the issue, is trying to provoke people, Mr. Amarnath alleged.
He alleged that Mr. Naidu is even unfit to be Opposition leader in the State. Between 1999 to 2004, when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and was the NDA convenor as many as 54 government- run institutions were privatised, Mr. Amarnath said. Why did Mr. Naidu remain silent at that time, he questioned.
He alleged that despite being the Chief Minister for many years Mr. Naidu didn’t attempt to resolve the VSP’s issues.
Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy condemned Mr. Naidu’s comments against YSRCP and added that he had no right to talk about the VSP.
