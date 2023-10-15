TDP using Naidu’s health issue to play the sympathy card, alleges Ambati Rambabau

October 15, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s family is resorting to false propaganda that his health is deteriorating in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is lodged for his alleged role in the skill development scam.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Guntur on Sunday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the former Chief Minister had been suffering from skin disease for a long time, and it was a not new health issue.

“Mr. Naidu is playing a sympathy game. The TDP leaders should have filed a petition in the court seeking AC provision for Mr. Naidu initially itself, but waited for 35 days,” he said.

Mr. Naidu’s family members did not speak to the media after mulaqat, as they would have to tell the truth to the media, the Minister said.

“Political gain is the motto behind their drama on Mr. Naidu’s health. The family members of the TDP chief are telling blatant lies that he has lost weight. Mr. Naidu has, in fact, put on weight in prison. TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who alleged that steroids are being given to Mr. Naidu, has turned silent now,” the Minister said.

“The TDP has planned to shift Mr. Naidu to a hospital in Hyderabad. The YSRCP will not reap any benefit by illegally arresting an opponent. Mr. Naidu has been arrested as he is an accused in the case, and the law will take its own course,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Taking a dig at BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, the Minister said she had a track record of joining the political party in power. “She has the habit of coming to the rescue of Mr. Naidu by wielding power, and making use of her capacities in the ruling party,” he alleged.

She had accompanied TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Union government remained silent as it knew the facts. Ms. Purandeswari should remember that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested four persons in the case, he said.

