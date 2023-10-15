HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP using Naidu’s health issue to play the sympathy card, alleges Ambati Rambabau

The former Chief Minister has been suffering from a skin ailment for a long time and it is not a new one, but his family members are uttering blatant lies only to gain political mileage, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

October 15, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s family is resorting to false propaganda that his health is deteriorating in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is lodged for his alleged role in the skill development scam.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Guntur on Sunday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the former Chief Minister had been suffering from skin disease for a long time, and it was a not new health issue.

“Mr. Naidu is playing a sympathy game. The TDP leaders should have filed a petition in the court seeking AC provision for Mr. Naidu initially itself, but waited for 35 days,” he said.

Mr. Naidu’s family members did not speak to the media after mulaqat, as they would have to tell the truth to the media, the Minister said.

“Political gain is the motto behind their drama on Mr. Naidu’s health. The family members of the TDP chief are telling blatant lies that he has lost weight. Mr. Naidu has, in fact, put on weight in prison. TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who alleged that steroids are being given to Mr. Naidu, has turned silent now,” the Minister said.

“The TDP has planned to shift Mr. Naidu to a hospital in Hyderabad. The YSRCP will not reap any benefit by illegally arresting an opponent. Mr. Naidu has been arrested as he is an accused in the case, and the law will take its own course,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Taking a dig at BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, the Minister said she had a track record of joining the political party in power. “She has the habit of coming to the rescue of Mr. Naidu by wielding power, and making use of her capacities in the ruling party,” he alleged.

She had accompanied TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Union government remained silent as it knew the facts. Ms. Purandeswari should remember that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested four persons in the case, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.