TDP used Mahanadu to spread falsehood against Jagan, says Sajjala

‘Opposition party has no courage to fight elections without entering into any alliance’

‘Opposition party has no courage to fight elections without entering into any alliance’

Accusing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of making tall claims that Mahanadu was a success, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Wednesday that the opposition party had organised the conclave only to spread false information against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media at the party central office here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP and a section of the media, unable to bear the growing popularity of the Chief Minister, had been misleading the people on the Chief Minister’s Davos trip, the YSRCP’s bus yatra, and the party’s people’s connect programme.

Terming the TDP’s politics as cheap, he said Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders had indulged in abusive attack against the Chief Minister as they did not have anything constructive to criticise the government.

He ridiculed the TDP’s claim that it would win the elections, and said the opposition party had no courage to fight the elections without any alliance.

Challenging the TDP to contest the Atmakur byelection, he said the party should make its MLAs resign and seek fresh mandate if it was confident of winning the elections.