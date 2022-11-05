TDP urges Union Home Ministry to enhance security cover for Chandrababu Naidu

ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram former MLA Meesala Geeta has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance the security for TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders had indulged in violence during a programme of the former Chief Minister.

Referring to the incident that took place at Nandigama, she said that the YSRCP government was trying to ‘terrorise’ the opposition leaders.

“The government is supposed to protect the law and order. But the ruling party leaders are creating more problems with the support of the YSRCP leaders and some police personnel,” she alleged.

“Even as Mr. Naidu has been given ‘Z-Plus’ security , we fear that more serious incidents are likely to occur in future. We are requesting the Centre to review the security and take action against the culprits,” said Ms. Geeta.

Meanwhile, TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna condemned the incidents that occurred during Mr. Naidu’s visit to Nandigama. “The YSRCP is unable to digest the popularity of Mr. Naidu,” he said.