TDP urges officials to distribute voter slips

VIZIANAGARAM

09 March 2021 23:52 IST

TDP Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju urged all voters to come to the polling booths to get their voter identity cards although many of them were not given voter slips.

In a press release, she alleged that the officials had not distributed slips in spite of repeated requests from the candidates. “The voters are worried over the poor distribution of slips. Officials should protect the voting rights of every voter in the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation elections. TDP Mayor candidate M. Samantaka Mani urged officials to ensure free and fair elections in all divisons. She said that proper distribution of slips would ensure a higher voting percentage in all divisions.

