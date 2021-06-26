TDP urges NCW to probe sexual assault case

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2021

Crimes against women are on the rise in State, says Telugu Mahila chief

Alleging that crimes against women are on the rise in the State, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to constitute a team for conducting an inquiry into such cases.

In a letter to the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday, Telugu Mahila (women’s wing of the party) State President V. Anita cited the case pertaining to the alleged molestation of a woman on the Krishna riverbank on June 19.

“The place where the incident occurred is only 1 km to 2 km from the residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and 2 km to 3 km from office of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the State Police Headquarters. In another incident, a Dalit woman Malladi Mariyamma was found dead in suspicious circumstances in coconut fields at Tholukodu in Mylavaram mandal in Krishna district on June 22,” she pointed out and alleged that even as atrocities against women were on the rise, the government was not doing anything to take action against the culprits.

“A quick and immediate action by the NCW will not only instil confidence among women, but also help reduce such cases, said Ms. Anita.