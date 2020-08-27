TDP urges national SC panel to probe Dalit’s death

VIJAYAWADA

27 August 2020 19:23 IST

It is clear case of abetment to suicide by YSRCP men, Varla writes

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that it is essential to initiate immediate and stringent action against the persons who “abetted” Om Prathap to commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to NCSC, the TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah said that there had been an increase in attacks on Dalits in Andhra Pradesh ever since the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) assumed power in 2019. “The latest in the long list of attacks on Dalits is the case of suicide of Om Prathap, a Dalit youth from Chittoor district. It appears that the ruling YSRCP is trying to cover up this suicide case, as it conveniently did in the case of earlier attacks on Dalits in the State,” he alleged.

It was appalling to note that a section of police were conniving with the YSRCP leaders in attacking, harassing and threatening Dalits across the State as a result of which they were now living in constant fear, he alleged.

“It is important to inquire into the suicide of Om Prathap as it is a clear case of suicide due to abetment by the YSRCP henchmen,” he said, adding, “the NCSC is also requested to appoint a special high-level committee to probe into increased and unprecedented number of attacks on Dalits in Andhra Pradesh under YSRCP rule.”

Video clip

The TDP leader explained that Prathap was earning his livelihood by driving an autorickshaw in Madanapalle town of Chittoor district. Prathap recorded his anger and frustration against the ruling YSRCP and shared the same on various social media platforms. The video went viral within no time across the Telugu States and it appears that the ruling party leaders plunged into immediate action. Accordingly, it was reported that leaders and supporters of YSRCP made calls to Prathap threatening him with dire consequences. “Unable to bear the immense pressure put on him by the YSRCP henchmen, the Dalit boy committed suicide,” he alleged.

Prathap belonged to Bandakadapalli hamlet of Kanduru village in Somala mandal of Chittoor district, he said.