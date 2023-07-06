ADVERTISEMENT

TDP urges Governor to set up a commission to inquire into attacks on Dalits in Andhra Pradesh

July 06, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of TDP led by the party’s national general secretary Varla Ramaiah and former Minister Nakka Anand Babu meets to complain about government inaction on the atrocities being committed on Dalits in the State

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by the party’s national general secretary Varla Ramaiah and former Minister Nakka Anand Babu met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and complained to him about the atrocities being committed on Dalits, on Thursday. 

In a memorandum to Mr. Nazeer, the TDP leaders stated that there was a series of attacks on the Dalits, and the government was not taking necessary action against it, which amounts to encouraging such incidents. 

The SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act was rendered ineffective as the attacks were continuing due to the government’s negligence and its lack of commitment to curb the menace. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leaders requested the Governor to set up a commission to inquire into the attacks, thereby ensuring that the purpose of the said Act was not defeated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US