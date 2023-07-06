TDP urges Governor to set up a commission to inquire into attacks on Dalits in Andhra Pradesh

July 06, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by the party’s national general secretary Varla Ramaiah and former Minister Nakka Anand Babu met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and complained to him about the atrocities being committed on Dalits, on Thursday.

In a memorandum to Mr. Nazeer, the TDP leaders stated that there was a series of attacks on the Dalits, and the government was not taking necessary action against it, which amounts to encouraging such incidents.

The SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act was rendered ineffective as the attacks were continuing due to the government’s negligence and its lack of commitment to curb the menace.

The TDP leaders requested the Governor to set up a commission to inquire into the attacks, thereby ensuring that the purpose of the said Act was not defeated.