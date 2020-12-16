TDP urges Governor to save democracy in State

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has urged Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan to take stock of the law and order situation and violation of Constitution in the State, and take steps to save the democracy.
He also urged the Governor to apprise the situation to the President.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said that Andhra Pradesh had become the “care of address for draconian rule.”
“The freedom guaranteed by the Constitution is being denied. Anti-Constitution, unlawful and anti- people decisions are posing a threat to democracy. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mortgaged the benefits assured to the State under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 before the Central government to come clean from the cases against him,” he alleged.
“The financial situation is precarious. Article 293 is being violated often, and the government is going for loans frequently. The constitutional right guaranteed as per Article 243k is being denied, and the government is opposing the conduct of local body elections,” he alleged.
