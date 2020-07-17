TDP urges Governor to go by the book on capital Bills

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to “abide by the rule of law,” and if required, take the Attorney-General of India’s opinion before taking any action regarding the Bills on decentralisation and the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act.
In a letter to the Governor on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the Bills were pending with the Select Committee of the Legislative Council. He also reminded the Governor that the issues surrounding the Capital are sub judice.
The AP Reorganisation Act clearly emphasises that the State of Andhra Pradesh is to have one capital and not more than that. Even according to the other enactments and the Constitution, a capital city gives no other meaning other than the meaning one capital. Hence, the Bills piloted by the present YSRCP government come in conflict with the reorganisation Act . Hence, it is obligatory on the part of the Governor to abide by the Constitution and the law of the land and send them to the President. Any deviation from the above said constitutional mandate would lead to a conflict between two constitutional authorities and the two governments of the same country, he said.
Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that the YSRCP government was making all attempts to ruin the Capital city Amaravati.
He also urged the Governor to take take a decision “in the larger interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh by following the spirit of democracy.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath