TDP urges Governor to go by the book on capital Bills

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to “abide by the rule of law,” and if required, take the Attorney-General of India’s opinion before taking any action regarding the Bills on decentralisation and the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act.

In a letter to the Governor on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the Bills were pending with the Select Committee of the Legislative Council. He also reminded the Governor that the issues surrounding the Capital are sub judice.

The AP Reorganisation Act clearly emphasises that the State of Andhra Pradesh is to have one capital and not more than that. Even according to the other enactments and the Constitution, a capital city gives no other meaning other than the meaning one capital. Hence, the Bills piloted by the present YSRCP government come in conflict with the reorganisation Act . Hence, it is obligatory on the part of the Governor to abide by the Constitution and the law of the land and send them to the President. Any deviation from the above said constitutional mandate would lead to a conflict between two constitutional authorities and the two governments of the same country, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that the YSRCP government was making all attempts to ruin the Capital city Amaravati.

He also urged the Governor to take take a decision “in the larger interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh by following the spirit of democracy.”