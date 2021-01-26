TDP urges Governor to ensure smooth and fair local polls

Oppn. party submits memoranda alleging constitutional breakdown in State

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation has submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urging him to ensure smooth and fair elections to local bodies in general and gram panchayats in particular as per the notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The delegation comprising Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao, MLCs Buddha Venkanna and M.V. Satyanarayana and TDP national General Secretary Varla Ramaiah submitted another memorandum on ‘constitutional breakdown’ in the State.

They alleged in their memoranda that the SEC was attacked in the entire process of conducting elections to local bodies. “Since March 2020 the SEC was under continuous attack by the ruling YSRCP. Bureaucracy in Andhra Pradesh has been taken over by the YSRCP, to the extent that the officials in State are blatantly violating all service rules and are openly towing the ruling party line. For instance, employees have literally waged a war of words against the SEC with regard to the conduct of local elections in the State in February,” they said.

The officials and employees were issuing political statements against the opposition parties, they alleged.

“The government has appointed the officials who are co-accused in various cases along with the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Officials such as Adityanath Das, Chief Secretary, Sri Lakshmi, Principal Secretary, MA& UD, Muralidhar Reddy, Collector, East Godavari district and Samuel (former IAS officer), adviser to the government etc. have been appointed in key places. Similarly, other co-accused like Vijay Sai Reddy was appointed as the Special Representative of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana as the Rajya Sabha member and Sekhar Reddy and Srinivasan from India Cements, Chennai and others were included in the TTD Board,” they said.