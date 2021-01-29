TDP urges Governor to act against Sajjala, two Ministers

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has written a letter to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan requesting him to take stringent action against two Ministers and the Adviser to the Government ‘for directly threatening and belittling a constitutional authority, for gross violation of constitutional principles, and also for violation of the oath taken by them’.
TDP leaders Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Varla Ramaiah and MLC Buddha Venkanna, in their letter on Thursday, said the Ministers should be dismissed, and action should be taken against the Adviser to protect the Constitution of India.
“The Ministers, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana, and the Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were directly interfering in the election process by making derogatory statements against the State Election Commissioner. They were also attributing political motives to the State Election Commission (SEC) which is a constitutional body, when it is functioning independently as per the constitutional mandate under Article 243-K and as per the judgment of the Supreme Court,” the TDP leaders said.
In another letter, the TDP leaders said that the ‘ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had threatened the Multiple System Operators (MSOs) to stop relaying Telugu news channels like ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV5’.
They urged the Governor to protect the freedom of speech and expression in the State as guaranteed in the constitution.
