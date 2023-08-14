TDP urges Election Commission of India to deploy special officers to screen voters’ list in Chandragiri constituency

August 14, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Alleging large-scale electoral malpractice by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the politically-sensitive Chandragiri constituency, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy special officers to screen the voters’ list.

During a demonstration staged in front of the RDO’s office here on August 14 (Monday), TDP women’s wing leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy alleged that the names of the voters supporting the opposition parties were being removed from the electoral roll at the instances of the YSRCP.

“The booth-level officers deployed to check the voters’ list in Chandragiri constituency were deliberately diverted to other places to conduct medical camps,” she charged.

In a representation submitted to the Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kanakanarasa Reddy, Ms. Sudha Reddy alleged that some revenue officials were yielding to the pressure from the local legislator and toeing the ruling party’s line.

With the residents expressing fear of the likelihood of their names getting removed from the electoral roll on some pretext or the other, she said the TDP had taken up issue under the banner ‘Chandragiri Bhadratha – Maa Badhyatha’.

