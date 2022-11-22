TDP urges ED, CBI to expand Delhi liquor scam probe to Andhra Pradesh

November 22, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NELLORE

Anam Venkataramana Reddy releases a video clipping of the purported meeting between YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Sharath Chandra Reddy, kingpin of the case

S. Murali

TDP spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on November 22 (Tuesday) alleged that some YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs and Ministers were involved in the Delhi liquor scam and urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expand their probe to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, TDP spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy claimed that the Delhi liquor scam allegedly had its roots in Andhra Pradesh and only a thorough probe could bring out the truth.

In this context, he took strong exception to the YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s reported meeting with Hyderabad-based businessman Sharath Chandra Reddy who is now in the custody of the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam probe. Mr. Sharat Chandra Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, has been named kingpin in the case and charged with bagging contracts in some retail zones allegedly in violation of the Delhi excise policy. He demanded making public what transpired between the MLA and Mr. Sharat Chandra Reddy.

Releasing a video clipping of the purported meeting, Mr. Venkataramana Reddy asked how could a YSRCP leader, known to be close to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, meet an accused in the ED custody.

He asked whether any threats were issued to the businessman during the meeting or the latter was promised protection in the ongoing probe by allegedly misusing YSRCP’s political influence in Delhi. He pressed for stepping up the security for the businessman fearing threat to his life.

“In the wake of the meeting it could be also inferred that the family of YSRCP president had alleged links with Delhi liquor scam. The family of the businessman was also charged by the ED in connection with the Sakshi investment case,” Mr. Venkataramana Reddy claimed.

