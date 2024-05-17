ADVERTISEMENT

TDP urges ECI to probe ‘unauthorised’ opening of postal ballot strongroom in Vizianagaram

Published - May 17, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Nobody from any other political party was present except for candidates of the ruling party when the strongroom was opened, say the TDP leaders

K Srinivasa Rao

Video footage released by the TDP purportedly shows YSRCP leaders entering a strongroom where postal ballots are stored, at the MRO office in Vizianagaram on Thursday night.

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Vizianagaram MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and Lok Sabha candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a high-level probe into the alleged opening of a strongroom at the Vizianagaram MRO’s office where postal ballots were kept.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leaders alleged that the strongroom was opened in the presence of YSRCP Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president M. Appala Naidu and another ruling party leader named Easwar Kaushik, the son-in-law of the YSRCP MLA candidate, with no candidates from any other political party being present. The TDP leaders alleged that unauthorised persons were also present when the strongroom was opened on Thursday night.

“The officials asked us to come to the Collector’s office without any intimation about the opening of the postal ballot strongroom. They informed only the leaders of the ruling party leaders and some unauthorised persons. It is highly deplorable. A high-level probe should be conducted into the incident as more than 4,000 employees and officials have cast their votes through postal ballot,” said Mr. .Appalanaidu.

He expressed concern over the shifting of ballot votes for the Lok Sabha candidate to the Collector’s office at night instead of during the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vizianagaram Returning Officer and Joint Collector K. Karteek clarified that prior information was given to all candidates about the opening of the room at 8.30 p.m. He said that the ballots related to the Lok Sabha candidate were brought to the Collector’s office under police escort and the room was sealed again in the presence of authorised persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US