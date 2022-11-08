‘Attack’ on Naidu: TDP seeks suspension of police officers at Nandigama in NTR district for negligence

In a letter to DGP, Varla Ramaiah also wants stringent legal provisions to be invoked in the case

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
November 08, 2022 19:01 IST

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on reported attack on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow recently at Nandigama in NTR district.

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah, in the letter dated November 8 (Tuesday), said that Mr. Naidu was an NSG protectee under Z-plus category. There was a security breach and power shutdown at the time of the attack. The street lights were also switched off. The security officer of Mr. Naidu was injured in the incident. Lack of policing, failure of law & order and liquidating the case by mentioning bailable offences was noted. The DGP was requested to take action against the erring police officials, he said.

On November 4, Mr. Naidu had undertaken a roadshow against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the YSRCP-led government, by furnishing the tour programme in advance to the police.

Around 6.15 p.m., the roadshow reached District Parishad Girls’ High School in Nandigama town. Suddenly, there was a power shutdown and street lights went off. At the same time, as if waiting for that opportunity, an unknown person had hurled stones at the Prachara Ratham (campaign vehicle) of Mr. Naidu. The Chief Security Officer (CSO) Madhu, who was on alert, suffered a bleeding injury to his chin. 

A case under Section 324 IPC was registered by the Nandigama police instead of Section 120B for conspiracy and Section 332 IPC for causing injury to a police officer on duty. “In this backdrop, the police officials concerned including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the Inspector (CI) and the Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) have to be kept under suspension for negligence in discharging their duties.  Further, it is pertinent to register the case under appropriate sections and punish the culprits after thorough investigation,” he said.

