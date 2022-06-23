TDP urges DGP to probe ‘Kankipadu casino’ issue

Police foiled the event following public outcry, he says

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah has urged the DGP to order an inquiry and nab the people who tried to organise an illegal casino and gambling at Kankipadu.

Mr. Ramaiah, in a letter to the State police chief on Thursday, said that gambling and casinos were apparently being organised with the support of the ruling YSRCP leaders. In January 2022, several representations were made over casinos at Gudivada but no action was taken. Another such illegal event was planned for June 22 at Kankipadu near Vijayawada. The organisers in the name of Majestic Pride Casino had sent out invitations to many patrons, mentioning: “featuring Tollywood & Bollywood dances, live acts, singing performances followed by cocktails and dinner.”

The police did not allow the event following opposition from the general public and outcry in the media. “It is deplorable that the Prohibition and Excise Department has issued permits for such illegal activity,” he said.

The police did not verify the antecedents of the applicants. Their links with the illegal casino at Gudivada need to be inquired. It was important to make the Gudivada casino inquiry report public, he added.