TDP urges Collector to supply text books to students

November 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders speaking to Collector S. Nagalalshmi in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) city president Prasadula Laxmi Prasad, party leaders G. Poli Naidu, A.A. Raju, and others on Sunday urged Collector S. Nagalakshmi to provide text books for intermediate students as they were left with only three months for their annual exams.

Submitting a petition to the grievance cell, they claimed that the students were facing difficulties as textbooks were unavailable even in stationery shops. Mr. Prasad said that the proper distribution of textbooks at the beginning of academic year would benefit students to prepare for competitive exams such as EAMCET, JEE Mains, NEET, etc.

