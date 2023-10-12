TDP urges CEO to look into the role of village / ward volunteers in electoral roll frauds

October 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of the TDP led by its State president K. Atchannaidu submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on the discrepancies in the electoral rolls, at the Secretariat, near here, on October 12 (Thursday).

Addressing the media later, Mr. Atchannaidu said the submission of Form-6 (application for enrolment as voter) and Form-7 (application for raising objections to proposed inclusion / deletion of names from the existing electoral rolls) in bulk against the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms was the main issue taken to the CEO’s notice.

He said the ECI had promptly acted on the irregularities in the preparation / revision of voter lists in Parchur Assembly constituency, but it needed to inquire into the tardy pace of investigation of the frauds brought to light by the TDP in Tirupati and some other places subsequently.

Also, Mr. Atchannaidu said the CEO was urged to examine the illegal role being played by the ward and village secretariats and volunteers in the revision of electoral rolls, saying it was through that mechanism the government was trying to manipulate what was supposed to be a democratic process of listing the bona fide voters and getting the unscrupulous ones removed.

Mr. Meena promised to look into the issues raised by the TDP leaders and take appropriate action against those committing the electoral roll frauds, Mr. Atchannaidu added.

Referring to party national general secretary N. Lokesh meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late on Wednesday, Mr. Atchannaidu said the Union Home Minister was apprised of the illegal arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the harrowing time he was having in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Mr. Amit Shah had responded favourably to the issues brought to his notice, he said.

The presence of BJP State presidents D. Purandeswari (A.P.) and G. Kishan Reddy (Telangana) in the deliberations with Mr. Shah was unexpected, he claimed.

