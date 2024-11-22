TDP urges A.P. govt. to develop ORRs for Parvatipuram-Rajam towns

Regular commuters as well as heavy vehicle drivers are finding it difficult to drive through the thickly populated Parvatipuram and Rajam towns. Several vehicles which come from Chattisgarh and Odisha have to drive through the main road as alternate road is damaged in Parvatipuram.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bonela Vijayachandra requested Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to provide funds for the development of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Parvatipuram, which is the gateway for Andhra Pradesh. He said that the government had responded positively when the issue was raised in the A.P. Legislative Assembly.

Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan has also requested the government to develop the ORR in Rajam and lay a 100-feet road from Palakonda-Rajam-Cheepurupalli-Vizianagaram to ensure quick movement of vehicles. He argued that the commute between Rajam to other places including Vizianagaram was taking extra time in the absence of the road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.