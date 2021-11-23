TDP urges Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for pro-Amaravati Assembly resolution

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Anitha said there were doubts over ulterior motives behind the withdrawal of the three Capitals Act and revival of the CRDA Act in the Assembly.

The Telugu Mahila State President Vangalapudi Anitha has demanded that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should pass a resolution in the State Assembly in favour of developing Amaravati as the one and only Capital City for Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ms. Anitha said there were doubts over ulterior motives behind the withdrawal of the three Capitals Act and revival of the CRDA Act in the Assembly. The people were talking about the YSRCP leaders preparing ground to commit another huge land scam in the CRDA region.

Thousands of acres were already acquired in this area so as to get benefit once the prices would shoot up after the restoration of CRDA Act, she said.

The Chief Minister should fulfill his commitment made at the time of election to the development of Amaravati as the sole Capital, she said adding the Amaravati agitation would further intensify beyond the control of the government if the ruling YSRCP MLAs and Ministers continued their insults and humiliations.