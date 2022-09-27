‘TDP unhappy to see strides made by YSRCP govt. in A.P. towards women empowerment’

MLA hands over cheque for ₹4,01,81,250 to YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries in Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 27, 2022 19:06 IST

Women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha in Anantapur Municipal Corporation limits receiving a cheque in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy handed over a cheque for ₹4,01,81,250 to YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries from Anantapur Municipal Corporation limits on Tuesday.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha at the VVR Function Hall at Tapovanam in Anantapur, Mr. Venkatararami Reddy criticised the Opposition for creating hurdles in implementing welfare schemes for the past three years.

“Under YSR Cheyutha, every SC, ST, BC, and minority woman gets ₹18,750 every year and among the forward castes under the EBC Nestham the government was giving them ₹15,000 annually,” he pointed out.

He lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party which he said had cheated the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas(DWCRA) group by not fulfilling its promise of writing off DWCRA loans. “But now, when the YSCRP government is supporting them in their development, the TDP is unhappy with it,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.

“The TDP wants to keep the poor as poor, and N. Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest the strides the State has made in terms of women empowerment after Mr. Jagan came to power,” he continued. Mr. Venkatarami Reddy asked the women, who gathered in large numbers, to continue their unstinting support to the YSRCP government.

