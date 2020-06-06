TDP trying to use Dr. Sudhakar issue for political mileage: YSRCP

YSR Congress Party leader and City Market Committee chairman Allampalli Rajababu on Saturday alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders were trying to use the issue relating to Dr. Sudhakar, suspended anaesthetist of Narsipatnam Area Hospital, to gain political mileage.

Mr. Rajababu told media here that they were trying to influence Dalits to gain sympathy by projecting as if Dr. Sudhakar was being harassed by the government with an ulterior motive. While making it very clear that his caste had nothing to do in the case filed against the doctor, he said the law would take its course as the CBI was probing the matter.

Mr. Rajababu said when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister he did nothing for development of Dalits. On the other hand, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had provided reservation to the Dalits in jobs as well as in political posts.

On completion of one year in office by the YSRCP, he said Mr. Jagan had fulfilled almost all the promises he made during the election campaign. Mr. Rajababu said the government was distributing 30 lakh house sites to the poor. Instead of supporting it, the TDP was also trying to politicise it.