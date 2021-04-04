TDP trying to gain sympathy: MLC

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Sunday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party was trying to get public sympathy with its ‘political drama’ of boycotting the ZPTC and MPTC elections scheduled for April 8.

He told The Hindu here that it was the responsibility of every political party to contest the elections. He alleged that the TDP was afraid of a comprehensive defeat in the ZPTC and MPTC elections after the spectacular victory of the YSRCP in the municipal elections. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flagship programmes secured victory for the YSRCP in the panchayat and municipal elections. And the same result is anticipated now,” he said.