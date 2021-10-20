TDP trying to foment trouble in State: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the TDP has been trying to create ‘unrest’ in the State for the past two-and-a-half years. The followers of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had made provocative statements, which led to the problem, he alleged.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu was facing problems at home and in a bid to divert the issue, he had asked his men to issue the provocative statements. He said that Mr. Naidu wanted to make his son Lokesh as the leader of the party but the TDP leaders were opposed to it. The Minister said that ganja transportation was not new in the State and has been happening for several years. The TDP was trying to politicise it like they had done in the case of the decision on three capitals and the Aasara scheme to provide assistance to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.