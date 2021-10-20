Andhra Pradesh

TDP trying to foment trouble in State: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the TDP has been trying to create ‘unrest’ in the State for the past two-and-a-half years. The followers of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had made provocative statements, which led to the problem, he alleged.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu was facing problems at home and in a bid to divert the issue, he had asked his men to issue the provocative statements. He said that Mr. Naidu wanted to make his son Lokesh as the leader of the party but the TDP leaders were opposed to it. The Minister said that ganja transportation was not new in the State and has been happening for several years. The TDP was trying to politicise it like they had done in the case of the decision on three capitals and the Aasara scheme to provide assistance to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 12:40:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-trying-to-foment-trouble-in-state-minister/article37081098.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY