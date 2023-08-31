ADVERTISEMENT

TDP trying to defame me in ‘Kodi Kathi’ case, says Vizianagaram ZP chief Majji Srinivasa Rao

August 31, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The real culprits behind the attack on the Chief Minister when he was Opposition leader will be brought to book once NIA completes its probe, says Majji Srinivasa Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Majji Srinivasa Rao on August 31 (Thursday) alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a section of the media friendly to it were trying to defame him by dragging his name into the Kodi Kathi case, which was being probed by the National Investigation Agency.

The case pertains to the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was Opposition leader at the Visakhapatnam airport, allegedly by J. Srinivasa Rao, using a knife used in cockfights.

Addressing the media here, the YSRCP leader alleged that the counsel for the accused, with the support of the TDP, was making false allegations against him.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is targeting me for electoral gains. He will not succeed as people are with the YSRCP,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He hoped that the real culprits behind the attack would be brought to book once the NIA investigation was completed.

