TDP to sue YSRCP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asserted that defamation cases will be filed against YSRCP leaders for their “misinformation campaign” against it and its leaders.

“Contrary to the YSRCP’s allegations that fraud to the tune of ₹2,000 crore took place, the ‘panchanama’ report of the Income- Tax Department says that cash to an extent of only ₹2.6 lakh was found in their searches. We will file defamation cases against the YSR Congress leaders and its media group which carried the false reports,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

The caution comes in the wake of inventory of cash found and seized by the I-T Department in the raids on the residence of P. Srinivas, former personal secretary of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on February 6. The inventory puts the total cash found at ₹2.63 lakh and 12 tolas gold. The YSRCP leaders alleged that Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh had amassed wealth through corrupt means in the execution of Polavaram, Pattiseema and other projects.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the I-T raids were blown out of proportion. The YSRCP leaders owe an explanation on the ‘panchanama’ of the I-T Department. “We will take legal action against those who resort to the false campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, in a tweet, said that those who indulged in corruption would see corruption everywhere.

TDP senior leader KE Prabhakar said the YSRCP leaders were shocked over the release of the ‘panchanama’ report.

Repalle MLA Anagani Satyaprasad said that the YSRCP leaders were not aware of the difference between I-T raids and searches. They should tender an apology to TDP leaders for making false allegations against them. People would teach a lesson to the YSRCP for its “anti-people policies”, he said.