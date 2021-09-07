TDP to step up pressure on govt. on host of issues

GUNTUR

07 September 2021 01:10 IST

Naidu asks leaders to hold rally at Narasaraopet on Sept. 9

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday convened a meeting with senior leaders of the party to chalk out a strategy for pressurising the State government on a range of issues.

Withdrawal of G.O. 217, illegal bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam Agency, and the murder of a young woman named Ramya in Guntur will be the three most important issues that the party has to focus on in order to up the ante against the YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu is learnt to have told his leaders.

It was decided to hold a protest meeting at Narsaraopet on September 9. Leaders expressed their reservations over the decision to impose restrictions on Vinakaya Chavithi celebrations and decided to hold protest meetings demanding that the restrictions be lifted.

The TDP president added that pressure should be put on the government demanding scrapping of G.O. 217 and hand over ponds and reservoirs to fishing societies.

Mr. Naidu also decried the alleged mining of bauxite in Visakha Agency and said that bauxite worth ₹15,000 crore has been mined illegally in the region. Lack of remunerative prices for paddy, pitiable condition of roads and the rise in taxes were also discussed at the meeting, party leaders said.

Mr. Naidu said that false cases have been registered against TDP leaders like Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Diyya Ramakrishna. He added that 1,100 Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been built in schools without following due procedures.

TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, K. Atchan Naidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were present.