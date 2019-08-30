TDP to set up rehab centres for ‘victims’ of YSRCP attacks

The TDP has come up with a “direct action” plan in its efforts to counter the “YSRCP attacks” on its cadres.

As part of the plan to be implemented from September 3, the TDP proposes to set up a rehabilitation centre for the “victims of the ruling party” in Guntur district. A similar activity is planned in the Palnadu area and in other parts of the State.

“Until normalcy is restored in the villages, the TDP will give protection to the victims,” TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said at a party meeting in Guntur on Thursday.

“I will personally visit the villages along with the victims,” he added.

The issue had been taken to the notice of the DGP and the police officials concerned in the district, but in vain, he said. “If the police became helpless, who will come to the rescue of the common man?” he wondered.

Expressing concern over the “pathetic situation” prevailing in the villages, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP cadres were attacking the houses of the TDP functionaries and not allowing them to cultivate lands. Agricultural borewells were being destroyed and sweet lemon orchards damaged, he said. Above all, the YSRC leaders were intimidating the TDP sympathisers and forcing them leave the villages, Mr. Naidu alleged.

‘False cases’

To top it all, false cases were being foisted against the TDP leaders. Kuna Ravi Kumar, Somireddi Chandramohan Reddy and Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy were the latest victims, he said.

“The State government is stifling the voice of the people and curtailing their right to question,” he alleged.

‘Economy in bad shape’

Mr. Naidu said the economy took a beating during the last three months. Steel and cement prices had gone up across the country. Sand scarcity hit the economy below its belt, he observed. The government brought the development cycle to a grinding halt. The growth rate, which was 14%, had come down drastically. “It appears to be impossible to achieve a growth rate of 8% in the near future,” Mr. Naidu said.

Many had lost their employment as the State government stopped works on Polavaram and Amaravati. Similarly, many welfare schemes such as Anna Canteens were stopped, which had an adverse impact on the lives of the poor, he said.

MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, and Maddali Giri; MLCs Nara Lokesh and T.D. Janardhan; former Ministers Nakka Ananda Babu and Amaranath Reddy, and former MLA V. Anita were among others present.

District tours

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Mr. Naidu had decided to stay in the headquarters of every district for two days in a week. As part of it, Mr. Naidu would tour the Godavari districts on September 5 and 6. He would address the district general body meeting and interact with the party in-charges and public representatives. He would also meet the coordination committees. The exercise was amied at strengthening the party at the grass- roots level.