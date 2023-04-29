TDP to release manifesto on challenges being faced by Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh

April 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KAKINADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Saturday said that a manifesto would soon be released on the challenges being faced by the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

Mr. Atchannaidu was addressing a roundtable organised here by the party for preparing an action plan for the welfare of the BCs. A few leaders from the Left parties also participated.

The roundtable also resolved to press for setting up a Ministry of Backward Classes Welfare by the Union Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘YSRCP diverting funds’

Leaders who spoke at the meeting said that the BCs would remain the backbone of the TDP. They alleged that the funds meant for the welfare of the BCs were being diverted to various other welfare schemes by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Senior TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Reddi Subramanyam, K.S. Jawahar, Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu), Bandaru Satyanarayana, Jyothula Naveen Kumar, and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, CPI leader T. Madhu and several CPI(M) leaders were present.